Pokémon TCG Kicks Off Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Prerelease

Today marks the launch of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars prerelease. Collectors and players alike will be able to get Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle boxes from tournament-official local game stores ahead of the set's wide release on February 25th, 2022. Many shops will also offer bonus packs of this new Pokémon TCG set to those who purchase these kits. Let's take a look at what Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars has to offer.

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build and Battle kits will have four packs of the new set, a deck-building evolutions pack, and one of four SWSH Black Star Promos stamped with the set logo featuring either Bibarel, Liepard, Lucario, or Moltres.

This set is notable in that it brings Character Cards back to the Pokémon TCG in a special Trainer Gallery subset. Just like Shiny Vault cards and Amazing Rares, Trainer Gallery cards can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. This 30-card subset features a selection of Character Cards which feature Pokémon pictured with their trainers, Character Super Rares which combine the Character Card concept with the V and VMAX mechanic, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold cards.

Four VSTARs are available featuring Arceus, Charizard, Whimsicott, and Shaymin. These cards are available in both standard and Rainbow Rare. Arceus will also be available as a Gold Secret Rare.

This Pokémon TCG set will also feature three Gold Secret Rare Vs, including Galarian Articuno V, Galarian Zapdos V, and Galarian Moltres V.

This expansion also features Alternate Arts including Charizard V Alternate Art, Arceus V Alternate Art, Honchkrow V Alternate Art, and Arceus V Alternate Art.

The style of Energy Cards has changed, with these cards featuring new artwork. Starting in this set, Pokémon TCG booster packs will also feature VSTAR markers replacing Energies in certain packs.