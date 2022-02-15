Pokémon TCG: Lightning Bug Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auction lots and listings focusing mostly on comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a sealed copy of the Lightning Bug theme deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set 2 set up for auction! With box art by Ken Sugimori and a theme of Electric-type and Grass-type Pokémon, this Pokémon TCG theme deck is sure to put your opponents in the situation advertised in its name! Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, February 15th, to place a bid on this amazing theme deck.

With the front of the box adorned with depictions of Beedrill and Magnemite, this deck may be a bit misleading in that its featured holofoil rare card is actually Chansey! You can find the deck's list via Bulbapedia's encyclopedic website by clicking here. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Lightning Bug Theme Deck. The deck contains 60 cards that together make up one of the strongest decks you'll find. It includes a combination of grass and lightning Pokémon is sure to shock the competition! Inside you'll also find, a Pokémon coin, damage counters, a rulebook, and a card list. The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this formidable Pokémon TCG theme deck, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 15th, to do so. You can find the auction's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!