Pokémon TCG Live App Coming As Free-To-Play Smartphone Game

The long-anticipated announcement has finally come for competitive players of the Pokémon TCG. The Pokémon Company International has announced the arrival of Pokémon TCG Live, an app that will be released as a free-to-play game accessible for the first time on smartphones. The app will allow players to engage in Pokémon TCG bouts in an updated digital format not only on their mobile devices but also their tablets, PCs, and Macs. Let's get into the details.

Barry Sams, vice president of the Pokémon TCG at The Pokémon Company International, says:

"As we look back on 25 wonderful years of Pokémon, we are once again reminded of how the Pokémon Trading Card Game has always been a strong pillar of the franchise and beloved by young and veteran Trainers alike. Pokémon TCG Live will go hand in hand with the tabletop version that fans know and love, and welcomes a new era of digital play where Trainers around the world can play together regardless of their preferred platform."

Pokémon TCG Live is "designed to be easy for beginners to learn how to play the game, while offering fresh challenges for existing players to improve and test their skills." The app will allow players to carry out standard activities that they'd engage with while playing the physical version of the game, including:

deck building

battling with other people

This will broaden the scope of who can face off with each other in battle, allowing trainers to compete with each other internationally using their phones. The app will also include:

customizable avatars

Pokémon TCG accessories

daily quests for players to participate in

updates with new content following the upcoming launch of the app

The Pokémon TCG Live will app will feature support for iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs and Macs accessible through Pokémon's official website.