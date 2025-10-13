Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Play of Battle, Systemic War

Systemic War Launches Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

If you're looking for a new RTS wartime game, Systemic War has released a free demo today as part of Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Systemic War launches a free demo for Steam Next Fest, playable until October 20

Experience a modern RTS with real-world diplomacy, economics, and hybrid warfare systems

Command any nation from 2008 to 2025, with unique content for six major countries at launch

Engage in dynamic battles on authentic global flashpoints with over 150 different units

Indie game developer and publisher Play of Battle has launched a free demo today for Systemic War as part of Steam Next Fest. This is a brand-new kind of RTS system that integrates many different aspects into combat, including exchange rates, diplomacy, and hybrid warfare, all aimed at giving players a modernized version of the genre. You can try a little bit of it from now until October 20 on Steam, as we have the latest trailer for you here.

Systemic War

Systemic War is a grand strategy game built on a living infrastructure model where real rail and road networks connect the world. Lead your country in all DIME (Diplomacy, Information, Military, Economy) domains — and take direct command in pivotal battles that faithfully recreate real-world locations, such as the Suwałki Gap or the Battle of Warsaw. The co-creator of Systemic War, acclaimed geopolitical expert Dr. Jacek Bartosiak, ensured that the geopolitical aspects are fleshed out and realistic. From conquering on the battlefield to navigating complex diplomatic relations and shaping monetary policy, you'll mold every aspect of your nation and lead your people to victory.

Complex RTS Battles Meet Grand-Strategy War : Engage in dynamic RTS battles on a global scale where every decision matters.

: Engage in dynamic RTS battles on a global scale where every decision matters. Choose your Country, Command your Troops : Choose to ally yourself with any country in the world and guide it from 2008 through 2025, managing everything on the geopolitical spectrum from supply lines to diplomatic struggles. However at launch, six nations will feature unique, dedicated content: the United States, China, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, and Turkey.

: Choose to ally yourself with any country in the world and guide it from 2008 through 2025, managing everything on the geopolitical spectrum from supply lines to diplomatic struggles. However at launch, six nations will feature unique, dedicated content: the United States, China, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, and Turkey. Clash in Real World Locations : Duke it out in over 25 handcrafted focal points from around the globe located in flashpoints (Central and Eastern Europe, The Middle East, Korean Peninsula, Asia and the Pacific inc. Taiwan or Guam), complete with their distinctive architecture and landmarks. Maneuver your units through authentic layouts of cities, roads, and bridges.

: Duke it out in over 25 handcrafted focal points from around the globe located in flashpoints (Central and Eastern Europe, The Middle East, Korean Peninsula, Asia and the Pacific inc. Taiwan or Guam), complete with their distinctive architecture and landmarks. Maneuver your units through authentic layouts of cities, roads, and bridges. Monitor Currency, Make Bank : Balance a dynamic macroeconomic system by securing supply lines and monitoring fluctuating currency exchange rates using the modern IS-LM-BP economic model. Will you turn your nation into an export powerhouse, invest abroad, or buy social prosperity on credit?

: Balance a dynamic macroeconomic system by securing supply lines and monitoring fluctuating currency exchange rates using the modern IS-LM-BP economic model. Will you turn your nation into an export powerhouse, invest abroad, or buy social prosperity on credit? Experiment, Deploy, Conquer : Command over 150 different units, lead the charge across diverse battlefields. Test the effectiveness of various unit compositions — from open terrain to dense urban environments.

: Command over 150 different units, lead the charge across diverse battlefields. Test the effectiveness of various unit compositions — from open terrain to dense urban environments. Develop Groundbreaking Technology: Form and cultivate specialized research teams that can help you make informed decisions, such as how to upgrade weapon systems most effectively. The key choice lies in balancing your own technology — enabling domestic production against reliance on imports and diplomatic dependencies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!