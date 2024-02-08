Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, Scarlet & Violet, shiny pokemon

Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates Booster Bundle & Sticker Pack Opening

The Pokémon TCG has released the new special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates featuring Shiny Pokémon. Let's open some up.

Article Summary Unboxing the latest Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates Booster Bundle.

Exclusive look at Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Shiny Greavard.

Overview of hit rates from packs, including a Shiny Illustration Rare card.

First quarter 2024 Paldean Fates product lineup, featuring new Shiny promos.

The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products so we can give you an early peek of this latest special set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box, Tech Sticker Collection, Booster Bundle, Shiny Iron Treads ex Tin, and Mini-Tin. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Booster Bundle and Tech Sticker Collection.

Includes six booster packs from the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates expansion

This one is meat and potatoes. No promos, no special features, just straight-up packs. Longtime collectors know that with special sets, we were once doomed to only be able to pick up products with endless promo cards and extras we already had from previous openings. These Booster Bundles make it so that those who just want to keep opening packs can after collecting the boxes with promo cards in them. That is a great quality-of-life change to Pokémon TCG products this year.

Hit Count:

Pokémon ex: 0

Full Art Trainer Supporter: 0

Baby Shiny: 0

Shiny Pokémon ex: 0

Shiny Illustration Rare: 1

Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 1

Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0

1 foil promo card featuring Shiny Greavard

1 tech sticker featuring Shiny Greavard

3 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

I've laid out my hits here in a way that shows the dynamic nature of where hits can be. In my first pack, a Shiny Toedscruel ex replaced the first reverse holo, with the second replaced by a Shiny Illustration Rare of Wiglett. The second pack had no hits. The third saw the first reverse holo replaced by a Baby Shiny Lechonk. The format is Baby Shiny or Shiny ex in the first Reverse Holo slot, Illustration (or Special Illustration) Rares in the second reverse holo slot, and other hits like ex cards in the Rare Slot.

Hit Count:

Pokémon ex: 0

Full Art Trainer Supporter: 0

Baby Shiny: 1

Shiny Pokémon ex: 1

Shiny Illustration Rare: 1

Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0

Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0

Here is the slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Pawmot Enhanced Two-Pack Blister (available January 5, 2024): Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern.

Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!