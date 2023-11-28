Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Mini Tins

The final (so far) Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates product revealed by the Pokémon TCG is this collection of mini tins.

Article Summary New Pokémon TCG mini tins for Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates launch February 9, 2024.

Each mini tin includes 2 booster packs, a sticker sheet, and an art card.

Additional Paldean Fates products include Elite Trainer Boxes and a Tech Sticker Collection.

Exclusive Shiny Pokémon ex promos featured in various Paldean Fates products.

There have been quite a few Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products revealed by the Pokémon TCG so far. This includes the Elite Trainer Box, which comes with a Mitsuhiro Arita-illustrated Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare; the tins, which either come with a Shiny Tera Charizard ex, Shiny Great Tusk ex, or Shiny Iron Treads ex; and the booster bundle, which contains pure booster packs of this Shiny-focused set. Now, there is yet another product dropping with five different variants. Releasing on February 9th, 2024, the Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Mini Tins will be a way for you to spend less and get a taste of the new special set. These tins include two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, which features either Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. The tins all show standard versions of these Pokémon reacting to seeing a Shiny version.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!