Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Poké Ball Tin

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is, of course, inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tin.

Heads up! This item has not yet been released. It is expected to be released later in the year's third quarter. Poké Ball Tins have come out as a frequent product from the Pokémon TCG, but this one is unique in that it will include only packs of the Pokémon GO set. Let's open one ahead of release to show off what comes inside.

This one gives you just one more pack than the mini tins. These come with three packs of Pokémon GO and two stickers. While the Pokémon Company sent me a standard Poké Ball design, note that there are also Great Balls and Ultra Balls that include the same content.

The lack of a special promo card here makes this less of an essential product to me than, say, the Pikachu tin or any of the major collection boxes, but I found it to be a fine product for those looking for a smaller taste of the set.

I got lucky in my tin with one of the pulls. Here's what I got:

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 2

Peelable Dittos: 0

Pokémon-V: 0

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Radiant Pokémon: 0

Full Art: 1

Secret Rare: 0

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.