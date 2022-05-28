Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Melmetal VMAX

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have one of the set's major hits with Melmetal VMAX.

Melmetal was one of the very few remaining Pokémon who had a Gigantamax form that has yet to be seen in the TCG. Now, only two remain. One is Appletun, but Appleton's Gigantamax form is virtually identical to Flapple who did get a VMAX showcasing this form. The only one that now remains is Hatterene, so we now have just a couple more Sword & Shield-era sets in the hope to see Hatterene VMAX show off this form.

It makes sense to see Melmetal as a prominent feature in GO. The Meltan line was the first species that GO introduced without a main series game counterpart releasing first, so that is a major part of GO history. If we're getting Rainbow Rares in this set, an aspect that has not been confirmed or even teased, this one would make sense as well. With the set's release now just about a month away, I think we should prepare for some pretty spicy reveals coming in the next few weeks.

