Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Mewtwo V Alternate Art

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have the first look at the bigger hits of the set.

It's a Mewtwo V Alternate Art! The Mewtwo V Full Art produced for this set will be the SWSH Black Star Promo card in the set's Elite Trainer Box. This card is brilliant as it's not only awesome visually but it keys into this history of the game. Day One Trainers may remember the early trailer for the game before it was even released, and how it featured an action-packed teaser of the game mechanic that would eventually be revealed as Tier Five raids. The trailer, which you can see here, showed Mewtwo descending on New York City as a group of Trainers gathered to defeat it. What a perfectly nostalgic moment for the Pokémon TCG to recapture in this beautiful Alternate Art. I can't wait to see what other cards might get Alts that will stoke our memories of this amazing game.

Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.