Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Sylveon

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have a holographic Eeveelution to take a look at.

It's Sylveon! Sylveon will be one of the holo-rares that you can find in packs of this set. If the Pokémon GO expansion ends up being like most special sets, every rare will be holographic or better.

Sylveon is a great choice, as it was the final Eeveelution to be released in the game. There was an intense amount of hype around the way Eeveelutions were released, with Sylveon being one of the most anticipated unlocks of the overall larger Kalos reveal.

Also, those new to the TCG may wonder why Sylveon is categorized as a Psychic-type here. That is because during the current Sword & Shield block which has been running through the hobby for the last three years, Fairy-type cards are discontinued. This card type was pink in color and matched very well with the palette of many Fairy-type species, Sylveon included. We just have a few more set of this block (this set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin in August, likely one more special set, and a final Sword & Shield-branded set in November) and then hopefully the Scarlet & Violet era will bring back Fairy-types in 2023.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.