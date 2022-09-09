Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #3

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a third booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 6

Pokémon-V: 5

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 2

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 1

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 1

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 5 Character Rare: 4 Character Super Rare: 0 Full Art TG Trainer: 1 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



This was another solid box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This was my third box opened for this series, but I'd opened more on my own. At this point, I was getting surprised that I had yet to encounter an Alternate Art. Don't get me wrong. These boxes in the first three installments of this set's Pull Rate quest ranged from terrific to solid. Of what I've shown, there have been really no duds. This box offered a Full Art and a Secret Rare in the main set, two out of the three Radiants you can pull, two VSTARs, and five Trainer Gallery hits, including one Full Art Trainer. It's not this box but the sheer number of boxes I'd opened before this without encountering an Alt Art that began to concern me. In other sets, like Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, there were booster boxes from which I pulled three Alternate Arts. From a single box! More than once! So how many boxes of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin did it take me to pull an Alternate Art if we are to look ahead a bit in this series?

Spoilers?

It would take me fourteen boxes of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin to pull a single Alternate Art.

That's… alarming.