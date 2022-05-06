Pokémon TCG Releases Arceus V Figure Collection Box Today

The Pokémon TCG releases a new product today. The Arceus V Figure Collection will come with, of course, a figurine of the Pokémon deity itself, Arceus. In addition, though, it comes with Pokémon TCG booster packs including one special pack that we haven't seen in quite a while.

The Arceus V Figure Collection will feature an exclusiive Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. The promo card itself is already a major reason to get this box as it is the only way to attain this card which looks quite like an Alternate Art in style. However, take a look at the picture. This box, it seems, comes with a pack of Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. This set has been out-of-print and overpriced for some time, so this will surely be a major draw and may even make this box difficult to come by.

Upcoming releases coming soon from Pokémon TCG include:

May 13th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend.

May 20th, 2022: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.

May 27th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance full set drop including booster packs, booster box, Elite Trainer Box, three-pack blisters, one-pack blister. Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.

June 10th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium.

June 10th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium.
July 1st, 2022: Pokémon GO full set drop including Elite Trainer Box, Special Collections (Team Instinct / Team Valor / Team Mystic), Radiant Eevee Premium Collection, Alolan Exeggutor V Box, Mewtwo V Battle Deck, Melmetal V Battle Deck. Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.

July 15th, 2022: Pokémon GO tins

July 15th, 2022: Pokémon GO tins
August 5th, 2022: Pokémon GO mini tins

August 5th, 2022: Pokémon GO Poké Ball tins