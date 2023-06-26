Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Mew Full Art

Mew ex gets a Full Art in Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151 that is now released in Japan ahead of the Scarlet & Violet - 151 drop in the USA.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Full Art Mew ex from this set.

Mew is my favorite Mythical Pokémon of all time, and it has gotten some of the best Full Arts in the history of the Pokémon TCG. Mew had three different Full Art EXs, including a Lisa Frank-esque vibe from Black & White – Dragons Exalted, a glittery Radiant Collection card from Black & White – Legendary Treasures (which is a Top 10 card ever for me), and a stunning XY Black Star Promo Full Art. We then saw a Mewtwo & Mew Full Art GX in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds and a soft-hued Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Full Art. Now, aky CG Works contributes this Full Art ex, and man oh man, is it sick.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

