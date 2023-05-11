Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Tangela Illustration The newly revealed Tangela card from Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151 confirms that this Kanto-themed expansion includes Illustration Rares.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the states. Today, let's take a look at the very first Illustration Rare revealed for the set.

It's confirmed! We are getting Illustration Rares in this special set. This Tangela card continues the trend we've seen for the last few sets… of this card type being absolutely gorgeous. Perfect. No notes!

Artist Oswaldo KATO is responsible for the artwork here. KATO has been prominent in the hobby since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, especially when it comes to cards that think outside of the traditional box, figuratively and literally, like Alt Arts and Illustration Rares. Prominent KATO cards include Charizard V Illustration Rare SWSH Black Star Promo and Golurk V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.