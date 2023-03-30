Pokémon TCG Rolls Out New Paldea Legends Tins Pokémon TCG has announced new Paldea Legends tins featuring the Scarlet & Violet Legendary mascots Koraidon and Miraidon.

The Pokémon Company has announced two new Scarlet & Violet-themed tins that will be released on June 9th. This is the same day that the second set of the era, Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, will drop. These tins feature the new Paldean Legendaries Miraidon and Koraidon respectively on both the tins themselves as well as the featured SV Black Star Promo cards within. These tins will retail for $26.99 and will feature five Pokémon TCG booster packs in addition to their featured promo cards. We cannot yet confirm which booster packs come in these tins or if they will include Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin.

Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card.

Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.

Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.