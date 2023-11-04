Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Build & Battle Box Opening

Our Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Build & Battle Box opening gives our readers the experience of trying out this new set.

Pokémon TCG has released its third set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. This set continues to use the Pokémon ex mechanic of this era while introducing a new mechanic as well. The new mechanic is the Paradox card type, which comes in both Ancient and Future varieties, available both as Pokémon and Trainer cards. The aesthetic of these cards is cohesive, impacting not only the standard cards but also the Full Art and reverse holo versions. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift box bundle, a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Build & Battle box. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Build & Battle Box.

A Build & Battle Box features four booster packs of the associated set, which in this case is, of course, Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. The main feature, though, is the deck-building kit, which features a holographic promo card exclusive to this product, stamped with the Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift logo. There are four possible promo cards to pull in this product, and I ended up with the Aegislash. Let's take a look at how I did with my packs.

My hits included:

Holo rares: 3

Pokémon ex: 0

Tera Pokémon ex: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

The most common experience with a Build & Battle box is… well, not getting much. A loss box would result in four holos, a slight win would yield a standard ex, and anything above that is a big win. Here, I left with an Altaria ex Full Art, which is a Secret Rare pull from just four packs. While this isn't emblematic of Build & Battles as a whole, it goes to show: this is truly random. You can strike or you can not.

Just like with Elite Trainer Boxes, any box that has a small number of packs should be seen as taking a chance. I recommend these boxes for the promo cards and a selection of packs that can reward enormously if you're lucky.

You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

