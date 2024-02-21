Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Gameloft, monsters inc., pixar

Disney Dreamlight Valley Will Get A Visit From Monsters Inc.

Disney Dreamlight Valley brings in a little more Pixar magic for the next major update, as players will see Monsters Inc. arrive.

Article Summary Gameloft announces Monsters Inc. themed update, The Laughing Floor, for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

New quests with Mike and Sulley plus explore the iconic Laugh Floor and unlock kids' laughter.

Customizable avatars with monstrous features, Lovely Monsters Star Path, and movie-inspired items.

Anticipate game improvements including Scrooge McDuck's Store upgrade and name-changing feature.

Gameloft released new details today about the next major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the characters and setting from Monsters Inc. will come to the game. The new update will be called The Laughing Floor, as it opens a new door inside the Dream Castle that will transport you to a new adventure featuring Mike Wazowski and Sulley. You'll get to play through new Quest lines, snag some new customization items, explore a brand-new Star Path, and visit a new Premium Shop with several new items. We have more info below as the content will go live on February 28.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Laughing Floor

Upon entering the Realm, players must put on their most "monstrous" face to gain access to the iconic Laugh Floor and work alongside Mike and Sulley to get different kids to laugh. Along with this Quest, players will be introduced to new avatar customization features, including new fantastical skin tone options in a wide array of colors and textures. With these expanded features, you can tap into your monstrous side by creating your own Sulley- or Mike-inspired avatar by going all-blue, or repping team green—and mix things up further with additional cosmetic options like contact lenses, unique ear styles, and even more face paint choices.

In keeping with the monstrous theme of this update, the new "Lovely Monsters" Star Path brings beauty and monstrosity to the Valley with unique rewards straight from Monstropolis, romantic and retro decorations, and exciting movie-inspired Dream Styles for Mike and Sulley. Players can also look forward to an exciting Premium Shop refresh, including the Snuggly Duckling Tavern House Style, a Boo Onesie, a sushi counter featuring Chef, and more! Finally, players can expect continued Disney Dreamlight Valley game improvements in this update. Notably, players can enjoy the long-anticipated improvement to Scrooge McDuck's General Store and the ability to change their player name.

