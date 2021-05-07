Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Goomy Pokémon Cards

In honor of the landmark Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO which has introduced a new wave of Kalos-region species to the game, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Goomy cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Goomy picks in the comments below.

Like many species that debuted during the XY era, Goomy's first appearance is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, the studio that is currently known as the team behind the look of many Pokémon V and VMAX cards in Sword & Shield-branded sets. This first Goomy card, funny enough, looks like a Pokémon GO Snapshot. The background looks realistic, while Goomy is very much a 3D sprite. This style doesn't always age well, but there is something about the blend of simple 3D modeling and real-life backgrounds that gets a bit nostalgic. It's wild to think, but we are indeed getting to the point where XY: Flashfire is going to be considered a vintage set, as it came out seven years ago and sealed product is now getting quite pricey.

Sanosuke Sakuma illustrates this hand-drawn Goomy from XY: Phantom Forces, a set most known for its focus on Mega Gengar. The POV is positioned lower to give the impression that we are on the ground or perhaps even in a hole as Goomy makes its slimy way over to us, to peer down in curiosity.

I've said this about clay artist Yuka Morii and crochet artist Asako Ito multiple times, but it deserves repeating: any set that includes their work is better off for it. This crochet Goomy by Ito for the early Sun & Moon-era expansion, Guardians Rising, is fantastic. The card's artwork captures the original design quite well while the diorama background adds to the uniqueness of this Pokémon.

We end where many Pokémon actually start their journey in the TCG: with a card illustrated by the main Pokémon designer, Ken Sugimori. Sugimori's Forbidden Light Goomy delivers that beautiful house style with clean lines, a simple pose, and a background that would look so, so nice with a galaxy foil. If only there was a promo of this card!