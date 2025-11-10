Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The One Ring

Saruman Takes Center Stage For Two Lord Of The Rings TTRPG Books

Both of The Lord of the Rings TTRPG titles from Free League Publishing will be getting new adventure books based around Saruman

Article Summary Saruman features as the central figure in two new Lord Of The Rings TTRPG adventure books from Free League.

Hands of the White Wizard (The One Ring) and Trials of Saruman (5E) share parallel adventure content.

Set between 2965 and the War of the Ring, players can aid, observe, or challenge Saruman at Isengard.

Hobbit Tales compiles five Shire-set adventures with iconic Hobbit characters in one collection.

Free League Publisher has revealed new books coming out for both of their Lord of the Rings TTRPG titles, as Saruman plays a central figure this time. First off, the company revealed Hands of the White Wizard, a new adventure anthology for the Second Edition of The One Ring TTRPG, and Trials of Saruman, its Fifth Edition counterpart for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying. Both of them contain the same content for each game, depending on how you like to play. Meanwhile, The One Ring will also receive a book called Hobbit Tales, which will feature five adventures of previously released content, all under one book. No release dates were given for any of the books, but based on previous schedules, we're guessing Spring 2026 unless they decide to go sooner.

Hands of the White Wizard & Trials of Saruman

Set between 2965 and the opening moves of the War of the Ring, these adventures invite players to serve, observe, or challenge Saruman the White at the height of his wisdom and the edge of his corruption. Once a counselor to kings and master of Ring-lore, Saruman now rules from Isengard, a bastion of knowledge and power where the first cracks of pride begin to show. The treason of Isengard has not yet begun, but its seeds are sown. The question is whether his downfall is inevitable or if the courage of heroes can still change his fate and the fate of Middle-earth itself.

Serve or Spy: Decide whether your heroes will aid the White Wizard or uncover the secrets he keeps.

Decide whether your heroes will aid the White Wizard or uncover the secrets he keeps. Six Adventures Across an Era: Follow Saruman's path from counselor and scholar to would-be tyrant, spanning the years 2965 to the War of the Ring.

Follow Saruman's path from counselor and scholar to would-be tyrant, spanning the years 2965 to the War of the Ring. Lore of Isengard: Discover new allies, foes, and mysteries within Orthanc and the valley of Nan Curunír.

Discover new allies, foes, and mysteries within Orthanc and the valley of Nan Curunír. A Turning Point in the Third Age: Shape one of Tolkien's most pivotal stories, or watch it unfold as history intended.

The One Ring: Hobbit Tales

Explore the Shire with a thorough description of its four farthings and five exciting ready-to-play adventures, fully playable also by taking on the roles of some Hobbits whose descendants will go on to do extraordinary things, such as Primula and Rory Brandybuck, Paladin Took, and Bilbo Baggins himself! Note that the material in Hobbit Tales has been published previously in the first starter set for the second edition of The One Ring and is already available for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying in the Shire Adventures compendium.

