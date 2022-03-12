Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Typhlosion

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's treatment of Hisuian Typhlosion.

Just like Hisuian Decidueye got a V and VSTAR in Battle Region and now a holo here, the same is true of Hisuian Typhlosion. We get a great selection of artists bringing the Cyndaquil line to life here, with illustrator sui drawing a hazy but cute Cyndaquil who sparks embers with its flame. Then, artist Pani Kobayashi offers an adorable Quilava that bounds through a meadow, its flames glowing in the wind like a mane. Kobayashi is still relatively new to the Pokémon TCG with his first credit appearing in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and I can't wait to see more. Finally, longtime contributor Kouki Saitou showcases the Psychic-type Hisuian Typhlosion looking sly as it prepares to launch a flaming attack. It looks very much like this Hisuiah Typhlosion doesn't dance — he just pulls up his pants and does the rockaway.

