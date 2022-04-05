Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Jirachi & Shaymin

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at two cards featuring Mythical Pokémon that show up in Time Gazer.

Is it just me, or is Time Gazer bringing way more fire than Space Juggler? I love how the Pokémon TCG has slowly been give the Cute Mythicals their Vs. We saw Celebi get a V first in Sword & Shield base, followed by Mew in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Victini then got its V in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, with Celebi and Mew getting second V features in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike respectively. Most recently, Shaymin got a V in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Now, we have a Jirachi V on our hands with Time Gazer, and I think this is a shoo-in for Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. (To add to the Mythical celebration, we have Shaymin in its Land Forme as a regular card as well.)

So who's next? We still have yet to see Vs for Meloetta, Phione, Manaphy, Marshadow, and Hoopa. (Those are who I'd consider the Cute Mythicals, and there's certainly an argument for Keldeo.) I'm hoping we get Meloetta next.

