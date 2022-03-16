Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Rampardos

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take at one of the set's holographic cards: Rampardos.

When it comes to Fossil Pokémon, Cranidos is by far my favorite. It's one of the cutest Pokémon of all time, full stop, and it evolves into the powerhouse that is Rampardos. (Is Rampardos a glass cannon? Yes. But don't underestimate the cannon part of that equation, especially when it comes to Pokémon GO!)

So here we are with the Cranidos line. Cranidos here appears as a standard card (likely to be a common in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance) and Rampardos gets the holographic treatment. Cranidos is illustrated by Hataya which shows an adorably domestic take on this Pokémon as it strolls by a line-up of potted plants. Nisota Niso delivers a more standard illustration for the Rampardos holographic card, but it's still quite impressive with a background of stony pillars lit by the moon on a foggy night.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.