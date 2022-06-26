Pokémon TCG To Release Infernape V Box In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is coming through with some fire in September 2022. They have now released product information for a new collection and promo card. The Infernape V box will see release on the same date as the upcoming expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Sword & Shield – Lost Origin is the penultimate set of the Sword & Shield era and is already drumming up hype. The expansion will focus on Origin Forme Giratina and Hisuian Zoroark, debuting a new mechanic and look to "Lost Zone" cards. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this week to begin seeing previews of Japan's versions of these cards that are now being shown in the Japanese version of the set, Lost Abyss. For now, though, let's take a look at the Infernape V Box to see what collectors will get from this new product.

The Infernape V Box will retail for $19.99 and will include:

Four booster packs. I can see two Sword & Shield – Lost Origin in the image, so it is likely that it will include the new set, though the product image is never a guarantee.

Of course the Infernape V promo card.

A jumbo version of the Infernape V promo card.

A bonus Empoleon from another set. This is just a randomly chosen card and is not a promo. This is the Empoleon from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

As usual, a PTCGO code card.

The Infernape V box will be released on September 9th. On that same day, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin will be available to purchase in multiple items including booster packs, booster boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, single-pack blisters, three-pack blisters, Build & Battle boxes, as well as a new product that includes six booster packs of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We are likely to see new associated products revealed soon, so keep an eye out.