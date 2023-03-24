Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Blastoise Base Set Blastoise, illustrated by Ken Sugimori, gets a special reprint in the Pokémon TCG: Classic product coming later this year.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at the Base Set from Pokémon TCG Classic.

The trio of Base Set Kanto Starter evolutions are getting the reprint treatment with this new sparkly golden foil pattern in Pokémon TCG: Classic. This card is illustrated by Ken Sugimori, who is the main designer for the entire franchise. Sugimori's artwork used to be featured on most cards as well, as these showed the base designs of the Pokémon that also showed up on promotional material. Of the Starter trios, though, Mitsuhiro Arita drew the Charizard and Venusaur, which are also getting reprinted.

