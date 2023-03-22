Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Charizard Could this be a guaranteed way for all interested Pokémon TCG collectors to get themselves a copy of the iconic Base Set Charizard?

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at one of the Base Set reprints from Pokémon TCG Classic.

Who could've guessed that we'd get yet another Base Set Charizard reprint so quickly after the Classic Collection version we saw in Celebrations, 2021's 25th Anniversary set? There was a much bigger gap between the XY – Evolutions reimagining of the card and the Celebrations version. However, there are three cool things about this version that set it apart. First, clearly from the image above, we're getting a new holofoil pattern with a sparkling gold appearance and holographic borders. That alone makes this an interesting take on this iconic classic. Second, these reprints will not use the Base Set numbering like Celebrations did but will rather have its own internal numbering based on this product. Finally, unlike both the Celebrations reprint and XY – Evolutions reimagining, this Pokémon TCG Classic reprint will be a guaranteed card in this product, preventing it from being expensive in the secondary market.

