Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the Hisui-themed Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance to see if its cards are trending up or down in the market.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $104.18 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $34.39 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $30.89 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $27.85 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $24.74 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $21.44 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $20.29 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $19.53 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $13.44 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $12.43 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $12.24 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $11.90 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $10.90 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $11.49 Gardenia's Vigor Full Art Trainer Supporter 184/189: $10.34

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $38.77 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $22.00 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $6.56 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.65 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Character Super Rare TG18/TG30: $5.06

This set is trending slightly down, with the top five cards largely losing about $3-5 in value across the board. The exception is the set's chase card, the Machamp V Alt Art, which remained steady this month after dropping in value in previous months.

