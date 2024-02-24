Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In February 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $79.53 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $30.74 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $24.79 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $20.47 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $19.63 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $19.55 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $17.64 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $14.03 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $13.06 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $12.07

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $38.63 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $19.14 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $8.03 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $5.89 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $4.02

The chase card, Machamp V Alternate Art, is down $5. This card has been on a slow but steady drop, falling from its once relatively high value of over $100. Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare is the big fall of the month, though, losing almost half its value as it falls from $20.

