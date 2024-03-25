Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Hisui-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in March 2024.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance values observed in March 2024.

Machamp V Alternate Art leads the value list, with a price of $87.02.

Trainer Gallery subset features sought-after cards like Starmie V Super Rare.

Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance's card demand increases as packs are scarce.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $87.02 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $34.60 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $27.84 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $24.04 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $21.01 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $20.73 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $19.75 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $13.47 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $13.31 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $10.12

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $39.87 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $19.61 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $8.10 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $5.53 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $4.05

The set's chase card, Machamp V Alternate Art, is up and down. After a drop from its once lofty position of over $100, it fell to $79.53 last month only to jump up to the high $80s again this month. We see similar jumps scaled to the value of the four top cards of the set, which is likely a result of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance packs becoming less common on shelves as we move further away from the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

