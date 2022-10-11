Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In October 2022
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in October 2022.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $112.48
- Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $50.33
- Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $49.27
- Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $39.63
- Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $33.70
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $31.80
- Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $31.17
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $31.01
- Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $24.42
- Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $23.68
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR 040/189: $23.29
- Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $20.66
- Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $19.87
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $19.22
- Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $17.48
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $33.06
- Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.51
- Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $11.69
- Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.14
- Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $10.31
Machamp V Alternate Art is now up $5 this month. It's not possible to tell if this is minor market fluctuation or a trend. There is no significant movement in the set this month.