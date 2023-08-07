Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes that the market value of Sword & Shield - Battle Styles remains relatively steady in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $102.38 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $61.06 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $41.45 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $29.98 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $22.53 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $21.37 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.19 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $13.17 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.03 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $13.02 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $12.21 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $10.72 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.43 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.50 Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 183/163: $8.90

There has been very little movement in this expansion in the past month. Some cards are slightly up, and some are slightly down, but there is nothing that indicates a major shift in the market.

