Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $71.74 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $64.16 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: 32.40 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $28.71 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $25.07 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $17.07 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $16.76 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $16.50 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $15.93 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $15.30 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.11 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $14.67 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.50 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $12.89 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $11.45

We have a slight rise in prices overall. This remains one of the more affordable Sword & Shield-era sets from the Pokémon TCG, as the single cards' market value has been dropping for quite some time. I see this slight rise more as the standard oscillation you'll see for a set less than a year old that remains heavily available. Examples of rises include Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art up five dollars, Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare up five dollars, and Empoleon V Alternate Art up seven dollars. The chase card of the set, Tyranitar V Alternate Art, has barely moved with a two-dollar increase. I don't see the cards falling much more, but I also don't see them going up much if you'd prefer to wait before striking on this set.