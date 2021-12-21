Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In December 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & ShieldBattle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Battle Styles graphic. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Battle Styles graphic. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $71.74
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $64.16
  3. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: 32.40
  4. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $28.71
  5. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $25.07
  6. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $17.07
  7. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $16.76
  8. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $16.50
  9. Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $15.93
  10. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $15.30
  11. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.11
  12. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $14.67
  13. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.50
  14. Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $12.89
  15. Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $11.45

We have a slight rise in prices overall. This remains one of the more affordable Sword & Shield-era sets from the Pokémon TCG, as the single cards' market value has been dropping for quite some time. I see this slight rise more as the standard oscillation you'll see for a set less than a year old that remains heavily available. Examples of rises include Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art up five dollars, Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare up five dollars, and Empoleon V Alternate Art up seven dollars. The chase card of the set, Tyranitar V Alternate Art, has barely moved with a two-dollar increase. I don't see the cards falling much more, but I also don't see them going up much if you'd prefer to wait before striking on this set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.