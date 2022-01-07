Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $70.85 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $60.33 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: 32.06 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $28.46 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $23.23 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $18.67 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $17.35 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $16.38 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $15.93 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.20 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $14.91 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $14.64 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $14.01 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.78 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $12.40

We are seeing very little movement in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles this month. We have seen this set take a few precipitous drops with the biggest chase card, the Tyranitar V Alternate Art, initially starting close to $150 and continuously dipping. This is one of the more affordable modern Pokémon TCG sets due to its wide availability and multiple reprints, which makes it easier to complete. Now is a good time to purchase singles for this set, which I believe is underrated due to a strong set of Full Arts and Alternate Arts.