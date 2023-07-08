Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In July 2023

The underrated Sword & Shield - Battle Styles brought Alternate Arts back to the Pokémon TCG. Do any of the cards retain value?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Battle Styles top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $105.60
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $64.76
  3. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $41.50
  4. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $32.29
  5. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $27.64
  6. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $25.45
  7. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.91
  8. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $15.50
  9. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $15.06
  10. Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $14.78
  11. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.94
  12. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.36
  13. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.87
  14. Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 183/163: $9.50
  15. Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.28

In tracking the drops and jumps of value in this set, I note the chase card, Tyranitar V Alternate Art, dropping $6 in value this month. I'd also like to amend an error on last month's Value Watch that put a strange number next to Empoleon V Alternate Art. This card was valued at $34 last month and has lost $2. The biggest change right now is the $12 hike in the value of Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter due to renewed interest in "waifu" cards. This is the biggest change to the value of Battle Styles in a long while. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter also jumped half of its value from last month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

