Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In July 2023

The underrated Sword & Shield - Battle Styles brought Alternate Arts back to the Pokémon TCG. Do any of the cards retain value?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $105.60 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $64.76 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $41.50 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $32.29 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $27.64 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $25.45 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.91 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $15.50 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $15.06 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $14.78 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.94 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.36 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.87 Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 183/163: $9.50 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.28

In tracking the drops and jumps of value in this set, I note the chase card, Tyranitar V Alternate Art, dropping $6 in value this month. I'd also like to amend an error on last month's Value Watch that put a strange number next to Empoleon V Alternate Art. This card was valued at $34 last month and has lost $2. The biggest change right now is the $12 hike in the value of Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter due to renewed interest in "waifu" cards. This is the biggest change to the value of Battle Styles in a long while. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter also jumped half of its value from last month.

