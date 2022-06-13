Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $71.26 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $52.04 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $30.57 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $23.93 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $22.02 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $16.81 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $14.74 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $14.26 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $13.84 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $13.23 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $11.84 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $11.84 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.27 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $10.87 Tapu Koko VMAX Rainbow Rare 166/163: $9.83

There were no major changes on any of these cards over the past month. All shifts in value was just by $1 – $5, which is normal market oscillation. This set has a few major hits with all of them currently being at their all-time low due to the wide availability of this set. Battle Styles is worth buying as singles and sealed due to the overall low price of both options.