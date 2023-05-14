Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In May 2023 This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield - Battle Styles watches the movement of this March 2021 set two years later.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $105.87 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $66.23 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $40.80 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $34.35 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $28.19 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $16.01 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.23 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $15.16 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $14.29 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $14.08 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.52 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $12.05 Exp. Share Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $11.60 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.23 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.22

The biggest move upward this month is Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art, which has risen by $7. It takes the place in the ranking of Empoleon V Alternate Art which had previously risen quite above it. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare also took a small leap up at $3, which is significant due to its comparatively lower value.