Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars in March 2023 notes the Charizard and Arceus cards dropping while the Trainer Gallery holds strong.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $167.07 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $72.15 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $41.65 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $28.52 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $25.74 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $19.74 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $17.32 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $16.97 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $14.93 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $14.34 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $14.25 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $13.80 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $12.43 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $12.20 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $9.86

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.83 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $19.12 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $17.97 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $16.79 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.61

Some good news. Charizard V Alternate Art dropped almost $15 in value, while Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare dropped $8. Both Secret Rare Arceus VSTAR, the Gold and Rainbow, dropped about a quarter in value as well, while the standard Arceus VSTAR dropped a third. The Trainer Gallery hits remained steady.