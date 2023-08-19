Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes that the two Secret Rare Charizard chase cards of Champion's Path have switched places in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $174.90 Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $174.43 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.01 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.35 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.64 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.68 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.67 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $2.49 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.78 Gardevoir V Full Art 70/73: $1.57

Have the Charizard chase cards dropped this month, or have they risen? Well, both. In fact, they've switched places. The Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is down, but just very lightly, while Shiny Charizard V has had a minor but noticeable $9 jump that puts it just cents higher in value than the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare. There has been no movement in the other cards of this set, which remain low in value across the board.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!