Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $167.48 Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $158,43 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8,79 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.74 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.65 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.81 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.10 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.02 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.95 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.38

I was surprised to see the bigger hits of Champion's Path drop off a bit more. We're in the middle of an overall intense cooling down of the modern Pokémon TCG singles market, but a large portion of that is because sets like Evolving Skies and Celebrations are being reprinted. Champion's Path has not been reprinted and is not readily available at retailers and yet, in the past two months, its chase cards have dropped $18 and over $30 respectively.

Champion's Path is a blatant Charizard chase, as you can see with its other Secret Rares going for under $10 and in one case under three dollars. That… is unusual. I personally acted too soon on this set when I sought to complete my own collection because these cards are obviously still on the decline. It's not as precipitous of a decline as sets that have been reprinted and I certainly don't expect the two big Charizards to go under $100. As I wrote with September's installment, now is a perfectly fine time to strike, but it would also make sense to wait even another month to see how low the cards can get.