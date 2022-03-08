Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in March 2022.

Chilling Reign cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $98.35
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $84.43
  3. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $81.76
  4. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $58.65
  5. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $43.91
  6. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $42.71
  7. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $41.65
  8. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $35.09
  9. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $28.31
  10. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $23.54
  11. Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $23.39
  12. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $20.57
  13. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $19.84
  14. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $19.40
  15. Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $18.28

There has been no major movement on Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. The most significant change to report is that now all cards are valued under $100, but that is after a very small drop in the Blaziken VMAX. Judging by the steady value here and the low price of sealed packs following Pokémon TCG's late 2021 reprints, I think now may be a fine time to purchase singles. I can see the Calyrex cards falling a bit more over time, but note that the Alternate Arts of the direct previous set, Evolving Skies, have begun to rise. While I don't think that'll happen for this set, you never know.

