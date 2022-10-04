Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $105.66 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $91.22 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $70.15 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $45.42 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $44.49 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $43.94 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.31 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $39.90 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $32.40 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $31.31 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $27.80 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $24.40 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $22.79 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $22.45 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $21.81

There was no significant movement this month with Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. This remains a popular set with a large number of highly coveted cards, particularly the Alternate Arts. I don't see this set going in the direction of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies as there are no Pokémon here with the chase card power of Umbreon, Rayquaza, Sylveon, or any of the other big Eeveelutions in that set, but we have seen the Alts and even the Snorlax Gold remain steadily high.