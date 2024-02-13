Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, giratina, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Sword & Shield era in February 2024.

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art tops the set at $18.50, with Pikachu Secret Rare at $6.92.

Galarian Gallery subset's Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare leads at $77.44.

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare's value sees a $6 increase this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $18.50 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $6.92 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $5.82 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.82 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $4.77

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $77.44 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $56.00 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $46.39 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $35.99 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $32.25 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $21.46 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $17.90 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $16.97 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $16.42 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $14.36 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $14.31 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $13.74 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.01 Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $10.52 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $10.28

After dropping in value over time, the Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare chase card has slightly increased in the market this month with a $6 jump.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

