Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $48.34 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $14.01 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $13.84 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $13.18 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $10.79 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $10.11 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $9.57 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $8.87 Charizard V 019/189: $6.43 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $5.82

There has been minimal movement on this set since last month, as a recent reprint has made it crash. Darkness Ablaze has far fewer major hits than most Sword & Shield-era sets and due to all but four cards being valued under $10, it is the single most affordable set of this modern era to complete. It's funny how many collectors talk about how Rebel Clash and Battle Styles are without big hits while talking up Darkness Ablaze. Darkness Ablaze is a chase for the Charizard VMAX and that's about it. That doesn't make it a bad set by any means as there are cards I personally find cool but when it comes to value, you can't get much lower in a modern set. My advice is to buy it in singles, as this is about as low as a set can sink.