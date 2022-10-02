Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $40.79 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $9.09 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.69 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $8.42 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.34 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.10 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.98 Charizard V 019/189: $6.43 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.70 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $4.75

Damn, look at these prices. Every Secret Rare in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze is under $10. Hell, all but nine cards in this expansion are cheaper than $5. With little movement in this set, now is the time to buy singles. I would say buy enough packs to have fun ripping, and then if you are a completionist, head to the secondary market and buy the remaining cards. This is unusually low in value for a modern set, and it's difficult to see if the value will remain this low long-term.