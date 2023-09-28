Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Darkness Ablaze, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series evaluates the Charizard-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $26.55 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.99 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $7.91 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.77 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $7.76 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.27 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.74 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.10 Charizard V 019/189: $3.29 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $3.28

After a steady drop from the $40 range, where it consistently stood for quite a while, the Charizard VMAX is possibly creeping up again. It saw a modest gain of $2 this month, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on, considering how the rest of this set is consistently in a state of crashing. Both the Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare and Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare cards lost $2, which is quite a bit considering both were already under $10.

