Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $174.60 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $155.56 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $93.07 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $85.28 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $83.27 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $79.37 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $76.94 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $75.27 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $56.68 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.97 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $53.42 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $49.87 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $39.54 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $31.68 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $30.74 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $27.86 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $26.68 Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $23.77 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $23.42 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $21.51

This is notable. Even with a recent reprint of this set from the Pokémon TCG, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has stopped falling in price. The second biggest hit, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, has, though, lost about $14 USD between November and December after an initial drop. Remember, it was, for some time, the biggest chase card in the set with a decent lead ahead of Umbreon. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art has finally fallen under $100, dropping another $10 USD. Rayquaza V Alternate Art took a similar hit, dropping from the third biggest pull to the fifth as both Umbreon V Alternate Art and Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art remain relatively steady. Percentage-wise, most of the Alternate Art Vs have taken the biggest hits. A $10 fall for a card worth $50 is more significant and meaningful than that same price drop for a card worth $100.

So what does this stall in price drop for Umbreon VMAX Alt Art mean? It means that this card could well remain as a huge hit. However, I think we need more time to observe before I can say to act. The middle hits are dropping and while I can't see all of the Eeveelution Alts fall very much lower, I don't think we've seen this set fully even out. I suggest holding off on purchasing singles.