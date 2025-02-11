Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in February 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in February 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,672.74 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $703.98 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $418.27 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $397.52 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $319.63 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $249.65 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $207.82 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $184.58 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $177.49 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $141.01 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $138.49 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $129.49 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $51.18 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $51.01 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $42.52

Cards from this set have surged in the last two months, likely as a result of the current hype of Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which is seen as the Evolving Skies of the Paldea era. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art jumped $270 since December. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art also jumped by almost $200. After this surge, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies has a whopping twelve cards over $100 in value. This is more than even most vintage sets.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

