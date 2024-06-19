Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in June 2024.

Article Summary

  • June 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch features Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies.
  • Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art leads in value at $892.05.
  • Market trends show Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art's price dip by $50.
  • Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art sees a significant increase, up $80.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in June 2024.

Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $892.05
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $506.56
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $356.94
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $301.88
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $274.87
  6. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $190.02
  7. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $185.15
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $127.69
  9. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $101.47
  10. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $96.52
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $94.83
  12. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $91.50
  13. Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $61.47
  14. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $57.80
  15. Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $55.91

After a long trend of huge jumps every month, we are finally seeing Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art dip. This time, it fell by about $50. It looked like this ultimate chase card was on the way to being valued at over $1,000 USD which would be historic for a modern card… well, more historic, as this is already a record-breaker. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art jumped by $40, as did Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art. The big jump was in Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art, which went up by $80. Just under that is Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art leaping by $75.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

