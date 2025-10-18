Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in October 2025.

Article Summary Track the October 2025 market trends for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies cards

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art leads as the set’s most valuable card, rising to $2,258.97

Umbreon V Alternate Art and Dragonite V Alternate Art see significant price surges this month

Stay updated with monthly Pokémon card values to decide when to buy singles or sealed packs

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $2,258.97 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $687.88 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $682.47 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $497.60 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $382.39 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $329.62 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $293.74 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $285.09 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $159.84 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $157.38 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $136.54 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $110.26 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $72.73 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $64.48 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $57.33

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, the ultimate modern chase card, increased in value once again this month… though not quite as dramatically as last month. It is up $125 since September. The big news, however, is that Umbreon V Alternate Art has soared in value, doubling since we last checked in last month. This card hadn't been in the Top Five of the set for a long time, but has now lapped many of the rarer VMAX Alternate Art cards. Dragonite V Alternate Art is also up by over $100.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

