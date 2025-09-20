Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in September 2025.

Article Summary Track current Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies card values as of September 2025 for collectors and investors.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art hits a record high above $2,100 but remains volatile and scarce in the market.

Dragonite V Alternate Art surges to top three, outpacing some Eeveelutions for the first time in years.

Top ten chase cards in Evolving Skies all see significant price increases, signaling strong market demand.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $2,132.02 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $676.11 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $388.81 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $381.51 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $358.51 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $303.97 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $263.58 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $254.22 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $132.17 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $120.64 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $106.90 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $97.64 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $60.78 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $59.04 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $53.37

We've recently seen Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art dropping slightly in value, falling from $1,600 to $1,300. Now, we've seen one of the most dramatic upswings in the storied history of this card. However, this high market price is volatile because card sales are few and far between. Most of the listings in the low thousands are for damaged and heavily played cards, showing that this isn't something sellers will budge on for less than a king's ransom.

Dragonite V Alternate Art has also seen an absurd ascent, increasing over $100 in value and surpassing the other Eeveelution cards, which were always seen as more coveted. Does that mean that the Eeveelution cards fell in value? Certainly not. All of the top ten cards increased in value this month, some of them by between $60 and $100.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool daily to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!