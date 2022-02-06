Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $98.53 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $93.66 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $80.42 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $58.32 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $51.53 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $32.39 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $31.31 Mew VMAX 114/264: $28.95 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $28.45 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $21.24 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $15.60 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $14.88 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $14.70 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $13.99 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $12.93 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $12.18 Elesa's Sparkle Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 275/264: $11.11 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.01 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.58 Shauna Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 278/264: $9.36

Fusion Strike is the most recently released Pokémon TCG set, so it is no surprise that it has yet to even out. Most of the cards are still falling in value due to wide availability of sealed product. The main chase card of the set, the Gengar VMAX Alternate Art, fell a few dollars which made it dip under $100. The Mew VMAX Alt Art has fallen $7 while the Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare is notably up $10. Toward the bottom of the set, Elesa's Sparkle Full Art took a major hit, losing a quarter of its value over the past month.